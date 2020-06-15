There will be animals, vendors and a flower show at this year’s Wood County Fair — but no rides, parade or milkshake booth.
But there will be a fair, for sure.
That was decided by the senior fair board at Monday’s special meeting held at the pavilion.
After the meeting, board President Mike Trout acknowledged the differences, due to coronavirus concerns.
“It has to be different. We don’t have a choice,” Trout said.
Trout and Garrett Chamberlain, first vice president, outlined some of the concerns and how to address them, after meeting with Ben Batey, Wood County health commissioner; Doris Herringshaw, Wood County commissioner; Jeff Klein, director of the Wood County Emergency Management Agency; and Mark Wasylyshyn, Wood County sheriff.
“The overall tone of the meeting was very positive. These guys aren’t trying to hammer us,” said John Nissen, a senior fair board director. “It’s going to take some effort on the part of the fair board.”
There will be some strict guidelines for camping, cleaning and moving through exhibits.
“We talked a lot over a lot of different things,” Chamberlain said.
There were significant concerns over grandstand use, assigned seats and crowd control, he said. The grandstand will be limited to 2,500 for spectators. Ushers may be used to guide people exiting the grandstands.
Repercussions could come if there were many complaints. The fair board needs to do due diligence to show it has a plan, and is enforcing that plan, for COVID-19 precautions, Chamberlain said.
Some of the events that will be held, as discussed Monday include catch a pig, babyland, fine arts and antique tractors. Most will still have premiums.
Commercial exhibitors are lining up to be a part of the fair.
“There has been interest,” Chamberlain said.
“I have a waiting list,” said Terri Blackford, fair secretary.
There will also be a veteran’s day and senior day, with free admission. The Wood County Committee on Aging, though, canceled its activities and involvement with the 2020 fair last week.
Some of the events not expected to be held include the bake sale and rides. The parade and cheerleading competition were canceled earlier.
Dale Brown, treasurer, asked the board to keep in mind the potential losses. For example, if attendance is down by 20%, that could be a more than $20,000 loss.
“Having this fair is not going to be cheap,” he said. “Maybe we’ll have a great fair. Maybe this thing will go away.”
The state is contributing $50,000 to each county fair that has a junior fair, said Ohio Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, who attended the meeting.
Trout said that the money was appreciated.
“It was probably a bigger factor that they opened the regulations up,” he said after the meeting. “It changed a lot. It’s really amazing how much it changed in that couple weeks time.
“There were some things in that first set of regulations or suggestions that just no fairgrounds could provide for that,” Trout said. “The second set of regulations came out from somebody who I’m sure was a little familiar with the fair business.”
The first fair guidelines under the Responsible Restart Ohio plan had animals only on site for 72 hours instead of a week and all volunteers and employees wearing masks.
New guidelines (which are listed below) are less stringent.
The major change for this year’s Wood County Fair, Trout said, is there will be no open entry, market animal livestock. There will be no open class for cattle, sheep, hogs, chickens or rabbits.
The entertainment committee is still meeting and is expected to present details at next week’s meeting.
Trout said there will be no rides. The company that usually provides them is not opening this year.
— — —
Some of the state guidelines for county fairs:
Livestock competitions can be held in the same manner as they have in the past with the following exceptions:
• Participants, spectators, and judges shall, when possible, maintain a distance of 6 feet between each other.
• Because judges need to examine the animal and thus will be close to the participants, it is recommended that judges wear masks at least during that part of the judging.
• Family members of the participants shall have priority in the viewing area.
• Each family should group together in the viewing area, and there should be 6 feet between families.
• Microphones shall be sanitized after each person uses the microphone.
The above guidance shall also be used during livestock auctions. The fair board should consider the use of a virtual auction, although this is not required. Priority seating at auctions shall be family members of participants and buyers.
Grandstand events shall be conducted in the following manner.
• The number of spectators shall be limited to one-half the seated capacity of the grandstand.
• Notwithstanding this, no grandstand event shall have more than 2,500 seated spectators.
• A distance of 6 feet should be maintained between seated spectators with the exception of family members who are encouraged to sit together.
Miscellaneous:
Non-livestock exhibitions and judging shall, where applicable, follow the same rules as those for animal exhibitions.
The fair barns shall be open as much as possible to allow good ventilation. This shall be true for all other buildings, as well.
Food concessions shall comply with the standard RestartOhio COVID-19 rules for restaurants. These include 6-foot spacing marks for those in line, no self-serve areas, condiments placed on food by server or in self-contained packets, and if there is a seating area, the tables/benches must be 6 feet apart to assure distance between parties.
In addition to the regular restrooms, the fair shall provide sanitation stations at convenient places throughout the fairgrounds. These stations shall include sanitizer. These must be placed near food concessions and in barns. These must be maintained so that hand sanitizer is always available.
For harness racing, the fair must follow guidelines established by the Ohio Racing Commission called “Protocols for a Safe Return to Racing.”
Fair board members, staff, volunteers, exhibitors, vendors, and participants must all follow good hygiene that is informed by the corona virus danger: wash hands frequently, use hand sanitizer, cough into sleeve. Attempt to avoid gathering in groups and attempt to maintain social distancing. Individuals should perform a daily health assessment and stay home if they have a fever, cough or other signs of possible COVID-19.
If the fair wishes to have amusement rides, it should comply with all orders of the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Department of Agriculture.