WESTON – Bruce Dewese is parking his snowplow and becoming a snowbird.
Dewese has retired from his post as a Weston Township trustee after 35 years.
He has headed to his home in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, which he bought in 2011.
Dewese said he usually comes back to the village for the first trustee meeting in January, but no more. He will stay in Florida until it is time to return to Wood County to plant his fields.
He was appointed to what he called basically a full-time position in June 1986.
Dewese was a second-generation trustee; his father, Maurice, was a trustee before him, for 29 years.
“He was a pusher, trying to get me in here,” Dewese said about his father.
The biggest change in the township — which stretches from Poe Road to the north, Sand Ridge Road to the south, Range Line Road to the east and Countyline Road to the west – is the addition of drainage tile.
There is now drainage tile along every road in the township, Dewese said.
“If you don’t have good drainage, you’re never going to have a decent road,” he said.
The job of a trustee is overseeing the roads, Dewese said, and to give the taxpayers the most bang for their buck on getting bids for roads and fire trucks.
Paving the township’s 22 miles of roads has become more expensive over the years. When he started as trustee, it cost $35,000 to pave one mile of road. Now it is around $200,000, he said.
Roads don’t hold up as long as they used to because the oils that used to be mixed with the pavement aren’t allowed any longer, Dewese said.
Consequently, there are a lot of road projects they can’t afford to do, he said.
Dewese said one of the biggest feathers in his cap was the passage of the levy in the mid-2000s for a new fire station.
Russ Brown had appointed Dewese to the post. Brown’s grandson, Jacob, is now a trustee.
Brown is starting his seventh year at the job and said he is honored to walk in the same footsteps as his grandpa.
“There’s a lot he did for the township, a lot people didn’t know he did,” Brown said about Dewese.
He gave the construction of the new fire station as an example. Every morning, Dewese met with the contractrator until the project was finished, Brown said.
“It’s days like that that people … didn’t know he did,” Brown said.
Dewese is leaving as a proposed solar field will be shared between Milton and Weston townships. The 600 acres of the site encompasses one square mile (delineated by Milton and Weston roads to the east and west, then the majority south of Sand Ridge Road).
The acreage is currently farmland.
He said the township trustees have no control over where the tax dollars from the development go.
Dewese grew up in the country, got married in 1974 and divorced in 1979. At one time he knew nearly everybody that lived uptown, but now he said there are a lot of unfamiliar faces.
Having a Dewese as a trustee will stop with him. His two daughters – one lives in California and one in the township – have no interest in continuing the tradition.
“I wish I did have a boy, because I’m also a farmer,” said the 1971 Otsego High School graduate.
He said this isn’t going to be much of a retirement since he is still farming about 1,500 acres in Wood County.
“I like it here in the summertime,” Dewese said. “I like it down there in the wintertime. So, I got the best of both worlds. And being a farmer, I can’t do anything here in the wintertime.”
He just got a new John Deere tractor. A new combine, with GPS, auto steering, air conditioning and a refrigerator, is on order.
Twenty-five to 30 years ago he saw the handwriting on the wall with the new technology in farm equipment. And like computers, if you don’t keep up on it, you’ll be left in the dust, Dewese said.
He is a former Weston grain elevator board member.
“There’s younger farmers and younger guys to get in here. It’s been a good run for me.”
He will remain in a group text with the trustees and clerk but will no longer be on call for plowing roads or signing checks.
“It’s going to be different after having this responsibility for all of these years.”
Former Weston Council member Shad Kendall was elected to fill his seat.
Dewese’s advice to Kendall would be to be congenial with residents and look at an issue from their point of view before the township’s point of view and try to reach a happy medium.
“It’s been good,” Dewese said about his years as a trustee. “I’ve always had a good working relationship with whatever trustees were on here. For the last several years, I’ve been to go-to guy with all the contacts I’ve created over the years.”