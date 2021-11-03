Unofficial issue results from the Wood County Board of Elections on Tuesday.
Wood County Committee on Aging Renewal and Additional
For The Tax Levy 15,673 73.60%
Against The Tax Levy 5,623 26.40%
Bowling Green City Replacement 2 Mills
For The Tax Levy 3,545 74.07%
Against The Tax Levy 1,241 25.93%
Fostoria City Charter Amendment
YES 79 50.32%
NO 78 49.68%
Perrysburg City Replacement 1 Mill
For The Tax Levy 3,632 69.90%
Against The Tax Levy 1,564 30.10%
Bloomdale Village Renewal 1.3 Mills
or The Tax Levy 61 69.32%
Against The Tax Levy 27 30.68%
Grand Rapids Village - Renewal 2 Mills
For The Tax Levy 115 82.14%
Against The Tax Levy 25 17.86%
Hoytville Village Renewal 1.8 Mills
For The Tax Levy 24 96.00%
Against The Tax Levy 1 4.00%
Milton Center Village Additional 5 Mills
For The Tax Levy 5 35.71%
Against The Tax Levy 9 64.29%
North Baltimore Village Increase 0.5 Percent Income
For The Income Tax 180 40.27%
Against The Income Tax 267 59.73%
Risingsun Village Renewal 6.3 Mills
For The Tax Levy 57 67.06% Against The Tax Levy 28 32.94%
Bloom Township Replacement 0.7 Mil
For The Tax Levy 305 72.45%
Against The Tax Levy 116 27.55%
Bloom Township Replacement 1 Mill
For The Tax Levy 327 77.12%
Against The Tax Levy 97 22.88%
Grand Rapids Township Replacement 2 Mills
For The Tax Levy 233 71.69%
Against The Tax Levy 92 28.31%
Jackson Township Renewal 0.75 Mill
For The Tax Levy 110 92.44%
Against The Tax Levy 9 7.56%
Liberty Township Renewal 0.3 Mil
For The Tax Levy 216 66.67%
Against The Tax Levy 108 33.33%
Liberty Township Renewal 0.4 Mil (Exclusive of the Village of Portage)
For The Tax Levy 187 63.39%
Against The Tax Levy 108 36.61%
Perry Township Renewal 2 Mills
For The Tax Levy 273 81.74%
Against The Tax Levy 61 18.26%
Portage Township Renewal 1 Mill
For The Tax Levy 183 68.80%
Against The Tax Levy 83 31.20%
Troy Township Renewal 1 Mill (Exclusive of the Village of Luckey)
For The Tax Levy 339 74.18%
Against The Tax Levy 118 25.82%
Troy Township Renewal 1.8 Mills
For The Tax Levy 493 78.50%
Against The Tax Levy 135 21.50%
Bowling Green SD Income Tax Renewal
For The Tax 3,437 57.65%
Against The Tax 2,525 42.35%
Lake Local SD Bond Issue
For the Bond Issue 1,126 51.25%
Against the Bond Issue 1,071 48.75%
Lake Township Road District Renewal 1 Mill
For The Tax Levy 957 70.32%
Against The Tax Levy 404 29.68%
TARTA .5 Percent Sales and Use Tax
YES 749 59.97%
NO 500 40.03%
Local Option PCT 893 - Aldi
YES 194 84.35%
NO 36 15.65%
Local Option PCT 653 - Ameristop
YES 54 76.06%
NO 17 23.94%
Local Option PCT 700 - Rosaria’s on 3rd Street
YES 181 86.19%
NO 29 13.81%
Local Option PCT 761 - Wood County Ag. Society
YES 246 74.32%
NO 85 25.68%