Unofficial issue results from the Wood County Board of Elections on Tuesday.

Wood County Committee on Aging Renewal and Additional

For The Tax Levy 15,673 73.60%

Against The Tax Levy 5,623 26.40%

Bowling Green City Replacement 2 Mills

For The Tax Levy 3,545 74.07%

Against The Tax Levy 1,241 25.93%

Fostoria City Charter Amendment

YES 79 50.32%

NO 78 49.68%

Perrysburg City Replacement 1 Mill

For The Tax Levy 3,632 69.90%

Against The Tax Levy 1,564 30.10%

Bloomdale Village Renewal 1.3 Mills

or The Tax Levy 61 69.32%

Against The Tax Levy 27 30.68%

Grand Rapids Village - Renewal 2 Mills

For The Tax Levy 115 82.14%

Against The Tax Levy 25 17.86%

Hoytville Village Renewal 1.8 Mills

For The Tax Levy 24 96.00%

Against The Tax Levy 1 4.00%

Milton Center Village Additional 5 Mills

For The Tax Levy 5 35.71%

Against The Tax Levy 9 64.29%

North Baltimore Village Increase 0.5 Percent Income

For The Income Tax 180 40.27%

Against The Income Tax 267 59.73%

Risingsun Village Renewal 6.3 Mills

For The Tax Levy 57 67.06% Against The Tax Levy 28 32.94%

Bloom Township Replacement 0.7 Mil

For The Tax Levy 305 72.45%

Against The Tax Levy 116 27.55%

Bloom Township Replacement 1 Mill

For The Tax Levy 327 77.12%

Against The Tax Levy 97 22.88%

Grand Rapids Township Replacement 2 Mills

For The Tax Levy 233 71.69%

Against The Tax Levy 92 28.31%

Jackson Township Renewal 0.75 Mill

For The Tax Levy 110 92.44%

Against The Tax Levy 9 7.56%

Liberty Township Renewal 0.3 Mil

For The Tax Levy 216 66.67%

Against The Tax Levy 108 33.33%

Liberty Township Renewal 0.4 Mil (Exclusive of the Village of Portage)

For The Tax Levy 187 63.39%

Against The Tax Levy 108 36.61%

Perry Township Renewal 2 Mills

For The Tax Levy 273 81.74%

Against The Tax Levy 61 18.26%

Portage Township Renewal 1 Mill

For The Tax Levy 183 68.80%

Against The Tax Levy 83 31.20%

Troy Township Renewal 1 Mill (Exclusive of the Village of Luckey)

For The Tax Levy 339 74.18%

Against The Tax Levy 118 25.82%

Troy Township Renewal 1.8 Mills

For The Tax Levy 493 78.50%

Against The Tax Levy 135 21.50%

Bowling Green SD Income Tax Renewal

For The Tax 3,437 57.65%

Against The Tax 2,525 42.35%

Lake Local SD Bond Issue

For the Bond Issue 1,126 51.25%

Against the Bond Issue 1,071 48.75%

Lake Township Road District Renewal 1 Mill

For The Tax Levy 957 70.32%

Against The Tax Levy 404 29.68%

TARTA .5 Percent Sales and Use Tax

YES 749 59.97%

NO 500 40.03%

Local Option PCT 893 - Aldi

YES 194 84.35%

NO 36 15.65%

Local Option PCT 653 - Ameristop

YES 54 76.06%

NO 17 23.94%

Local Option PCT 700 - Rosaria’s on 3rd Street

YES 181 86.19%

NO 29 13.81%

Local Option PCT 761 - Wood County Ag. Society

YES 246 74.32%

NO 85 25.68%

