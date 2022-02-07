Yossi Beilin, a former senior Israeli official and peace negotiator who co-founded the Geneva Initiative, poses for a photo at his house in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. Israeli and Palestinian public figures, including Beilin and Hiba Husseini, a former legal advisor to the Palestinian negotiating team who hails from a prominent Jerusalem family, have drawn up a new proposal for a two-state confederation that they hope will offer a way forward after a decade-long stalemate in Mideast peace efforts. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)