Hostages Beheadings

Marsha Mueller, the mother Kayla Mueller, listens as Diane Foley, mother of James Foley, speaks to members of the media after the sentencing of El Shafee Elsheikh at the U.S. District Courthouse in Alexandria, Va., Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Elsheikh, who was sentenced to life in prison, was convicted on April 14, 2022 of kidnapping and murdering freelance journalist James Foley as well as participating in the detention and murders of Steven Sotloff, Kayla Mueller and Peter Kassig, all in 2014. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

 Andrew Harnik

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — British national El Shafee Elsheikh was sentenced to life in prison Friday for his role in an Islamic State scheme that took roughly two dozen Westerners hostage a decade ago.

Elsheikh's hostages gave him a somewhat whimsical nickname — he was dubbed a "Beatle" along with other English-accented captors — but the moniker belied the viciousness of his conduct.

