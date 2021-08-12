If there are any unanswered questions after all of the evidence is presented against a Wayne man charged with involuntary manslaughter, a finding of not guilty must be made.
That was the message defense attorney Merle Dech Jr. gave the jurors in opening statements in the trial of Matthew Allen.
Allen’s trial started Wednesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack and is expected to conclude Friday.
“He is presumed innocent and that cloak of innocence cannot be removed until the state has proven each and every element beyond a reasonable doubt,” Dech said.
Allen, 40, is charged with administering or furnishing the drug that killed Sherry L. McHaffie, of Risingsun, who died Dec. 4, 2018.
Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Boos said Wednesday that in her final days, McHaffie was struggling over the death of her husband and spent those days trying to obtain heroin.
“The evidence will show it was the defendant, Matthew Allen, that provided the poison to Sherry McHaffie that ended her life, that caused her to overdose and ended her life,” Boos said.
McHaffie was found dead on her sofa and blood samples showed toxic levels of fentanyl in her system as well as Xanax, Boos said.
“But for the fatal amount of fentanyl in her system, she would have survived,” he said.
A baggie containing white powder was found in a pill bottle under a sofa cushion and after being tested, was found to be fentanyl laced with cocaine.
Fentanyl is much more deadly that heroin, Boos said.
Touch DNA on the baggie showed two profiles, from McHaffie and Allen.
The Wood County Sheriff’s Office reviewed the texts and Facebook messages between McHaffie and Allen less than 24 hours before she was found, and a message he allegedly sent her said he may be able to get some heroin and bring it over after work.
“There are a lot of things here that are not in dispute,” Dech said, referring to the toxicology report, the drug mixture that was found near her body, plus the text and Facebook messages.
“We feel that after you have all the evidence presented to you … you will have a lot of questions that you won’t have answers to.
“That is reasonable doubt,” Dech said. “And when reasonable doubt is present, you must make a finding of not guilty.”
Allen was indicted in November 2019 on five criminal charges, including involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide and corrupting another with drugs.
The manslaughter charge is a first-degree felony, the homicide charge is a third-degree felony and the corrupting charge is a second-degree felony.
Allen also was indicted for trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony, and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree offense.
He refused a plea offer in July.
The deal was if he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, all other charges would be dismissed.
“There will be no question the substance that caused the death of Sherry McHaffie was provided by the defendant,” Boos said.
Closing arguments are scheduled to take place Friday.