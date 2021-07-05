COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is seeking tips from the public regarding an intentionally set fire at a home in Gibsonburg.
The Gibsonburg Volunteer Fire Department responded to 2416 County Road 62 at approximately 10:13 p.m. June 25 for a reported fire at the structure. Upon their arrival, firefighters discovered a fully engulfed detached garage and a fire on the inside of the single-family residence.
No one was home at the time of the fire, and the fire was extinguished without injury. As a result of the fire, there were more than $100,000 in losses.
The investigation is being conducted jointly by the State Fire Marshal’s office, the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office and the Gibsonburg Volunteer Fire Department. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the fire.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728.