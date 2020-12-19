COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is seeking tips from the public regarding a pair of intentionally set vehicle fires outside a home on South Wood Street in Fostoria in Seneca County.
Fostoria Fire Division responded to 850 S. Wood St. at approximately 2:22 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a fire on the hood of a red 1995 Ford F-150. The homeowners then observed a fire inside the passenger compartment of their white 1998 Chevrolet Suburban LT. The occupants were able to extinguish the fires before firefighters arrived on scene. Both vehicles were parked on their property.
The investigation is being conducted jointly by the State Fire Marshal’s office and the Fostoria police and fire departments. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for these fires.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728, the Fostoria Police Department at 419-435-8573 or the Fostoria Fire Division at 419-435-3206.