Bowling Green police continue their investigation into gunfire that occurred downtown last weekend.
Lt. Adam Skaff, of the Bowling Green Police Division, said police hope to have a resolution by the end of the week.
The incident occurred at 2:06 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot in the 200 block of North Main Street.
Skaff said police were responding to other altercations in the area of West Court Street when they heard gunshots in the parking lot.
He said there was no video surveillance in the parking lot, but footage was available from city cameras.
The preliminary investigation has determined that multiple individuals fired guns in the parking lot next to Howard’s Club H at 210 N. Main Street during an altercation.
Police are still trying to identify a subject described as a Black male wearing a blue hat and white T-shirt.
The BGPD is requesting anyone with information regarding this incident contact Det. Sgt. Doug Hartman at 419-352-2571. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call the Wood County Crime Stoppers at 800-54-CRIME (419-352-0077).