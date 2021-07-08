The investigation continues of a woman found unresponsive and later pronounced dead on Clay Street.
Bowling Green Police Lt. Dan Mancuso said detectives are waiting on toxicology results and findings from the coroner relating to the cause of death.
The woman has been identified as Jennifer Moore, 56, of Bowling Green.
On Monday at 5:08 a.m., police responded to 200 block of Clay Street regarding a female not breathing. The Bowling Green Fire Division responded to the scene and pronounced the female dead.