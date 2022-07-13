Police continue to look for the suspects who broke into four South Main Street businesses and took nearly $2,000 in cash and merchandise.
Between 4:57 and 6:21 a.m. Tuesday, T.J. Maxx, Maurices, Mike’s Party Mart and South Six 6 all were reported burglarized, according to Bowling Green Police Division reports.
At 4:47 a.m., the alarm was tripped at T.J. Maxx, 1111 S. Main St. and responding officers found the front window of the store broken out. No cars or people were around.
As officers cleared the business and secured the outside, they observed broken glass from the front door of Maurices, which is located a couple storefronts to the south.
Dispatch contacted the manager as police cleared this business as well. Police learned second-hand that a woman on her way to Planet Fitness at 4:45 a.m. witnessed a white newer model four-door Ford F150 in front of T.J. Maxx, heard three doors slam the observed the truck exit southbound, according to the police report.
Cash was reported taken, according to the report.
After police cleared the scene, they were told by dispatch at 6:09 a.m. that someone called to report the glass door at Mike’s Party Mart, 834 S. Main St., was broken.
According to the report, this was similar to the incident at T.J. Maxx. When police arrived, no one was observed in the area. One officer cleared the business while another stood by the back door. Other businesses in the area were checked.
The report indicated a paver stone had been thrown through the door.
When the owner arrived, he found winning lottery ticket receipts on the ground outside and multiple cigars scattered on the floor inside, according to the report.
It appeared that the empty cash register drawer was missing and the change box containing cash behind the counter was moved, although the money was still inside.
The ATM in the store was tampered with, but it did not appear to have been entered, according to the report.
The owner said he was unsure if any lottery or scratch off tickets were taken and said an Ohio Lottery worker would have to take inventory. He said he would try to get video of the incident.
An estimated $300 in cigars, $400 in vapes and cash was reported taken, according to the report.
At 6:21 a.m., police responded to South Side 6, 737 S. Main, on a report of a possible breaking and entering. An employee was already on scene and police found a broken glass front door with a large piece of concrete at the base of the door.
The ATM appeared to be untouched, but the cooler door was open and a stand containing cigars had been gone through.
The two cash registers were taken and cash from a tip basket also was taken, according to the report.
Security video was accessed and shows five subjects break through the door at 3:59 a.m. They spent approximately 60 seconds stealing items before leaving out the front door.
A Gatorade bottle, thought to come from the cooler, was found in the alley between the PNC bank and the store.
All four incidents remain under investigation, according to BGPD Lt. Adam Skaff.