TOLEDO — Interstate 75 northbound between Miami Street and South Avenue is expected to remain down to one lane for at least one more day to allow engineers more time to evaluate and observe a mesh embankment wall.
The northbound right lane was closed Wednesday evening when the Ohio Department of Transportation’s contractor on the I-75 project, Kokosing, observed bowing in a temporary support wall along I-75 on the north side of the Maumee River.
“We know the timing of this could not be worse with a major event in Toledo (the Solheim Cup) coupled with the Labor Day holiday. However, safety is always our first priority,” said ODOT District 2 Deputy Director Pat McColley.
He said that the good news is that preliminary analysis from the design engineers has determined that the wall, which is designed to flex, is operating as intended. They say similar movement has been experienced in the same design on projects throughout the country and this is not an unusual occurrence.
“Survey points have been placed on the wall and there are no initial signs of additional movement or any stress on the I-75 pavement above,” McColley said. “While it’s a major inconvenience, we want at least one more day of measurements to show no movement before we determine whether or not it is safe to fully re-open I-75.”
Visitors attending events related to the Solheim Cup this weekend should consider taking Ohio 795 to Interstate 280 and check OHGO.com/Toledo to avoid any backups related to the work to reopen the interstate.