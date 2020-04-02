Internet service has become increasingly important during the coronavirus time of social distancing and the various shut-downs. The different companies have provided special packages to help.
The Federal Communications Commission has released an agreement stating that providers will waive late fees, not cut off service for lack of payment, and open hot-spots.
Comcast is offering a 60 day internet essentials package for free.
Spectrum is offering free internet for 60 days to households with K-12 or college students who don’t already have a Spectrum subscription. To enroll, call 1-844-488-8395.
https://corporate.charter.com/newsroom/charter-to-offer-free-access-to-spectrum-broadband-and-wifi-for-60-days-for-new-K12-and-college-student-households-and-more
AT&T will offer open hot-spots, unlimited data to existing customers, and $10/month plans to low-income families.
https://about.att.com/pages/COVID-19.html
Verizon does have special offers, following the FCC agreement.
https://www.verizon.com/about/news/our-response-coronavirus/
Sprint is following the FCC agreement, providing unlimited data to existing customers, and will allow all handsets to enable hot spots for 60 days at no extra charge.
https://newsroom.sprint.com/covid-19-updates-sprint-responds.htm
T-Mobile is following the FCC agreement, plus unlimited data to existing customers.
https://www.t-mobile.com/news/t-mobile-update-on-covid-19-response
(Information taken from an Eastwood Local Schools email update to the community.)