Intelliteach announces 130 new jobs in Maumee

Posted: Friday, January 10, 2020 12:46 pm

Intelliteach announces 130 new jobs in Maumee

MAUMEE — Intelliteach, an international technology and financial services firm, has selected Northwest Ohio as the site for its new sales and support office.

Ohio Rep. Michael Sheehy, D-Oregon, made the announcement on Friday.

