The Wood County Health Department food inspectors checked establishments throughout the county.
The following inspections were done July 24.
Mail Pouch Saloon, 102 W. Main St., Haskins, had one non-critical violation during a follow-up inspection. It was equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted.
The following inspections were done July 27.
The Waterford At Levis Commons, 7100 S. Wilkinson Way, Perrysburg, had one critical offense, which was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (corrected during inspection).
The Carranor Hunt & Polo Club, 502 E. Second St., Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
Cygnet Pizza & Subs, 206 Front St., had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Hudson’s Best Mart, 326 Front St., Cygnet, had one critical and six non-critical violations.
Critical was refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); food packaged in the facility not labeled (repeat); outer opening not protected; non-food contact surfaces constructed of unapproved materials; equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency (repeat, corrected during inspection); and observed damaged/missing flooring throughout the facility (repeat).
Briar Hill Health Campus, 600 Sterling Drive, North Baltimore, had one critical and two no-critical offenses.
Critical was chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were knives, forks and spoons that are not prewrapped improperly presented; and equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency (repeat).
Bangkok Café, 3401 Woodville Road Suite I-J, Northwood, had three critical and seven non-critical violations.
All three critical were repeats and were corrected during inspection. They included food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (raw steak sitting in raw chicken); food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (spring rolls and peas in chest freezer without proper covering); and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked.
Non-critical were improper storage of food items (corrected during inspection); improper use and/or maintenance of wiping cloths (corrected during inspection); linens were not kept clean (repeat); non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency; facility not maintained clean (repeat); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
Extra Virgin Food Services, 25661 Ft. Meigs Road, Suite E and F, Perrysburg, had two critical and one non-critical offense.
Both critical were corrected during inspection and included hot water for mechanical sanitization is below required temperature; and hot water for mechanical sanitization is below required temperature.
Non-critical was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
The following inspections were done July 28.
Cooper Standard - MKT C, 1175 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical offense, which was equipment holding temperature-controlled foods in a micro market freezer did not automatically shut-off when required.
Waffle House, 26046 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical was non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; and floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable.
China East Buffet, Inc. DBA China City, 27072 Carronade Drive, Suite M, Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense during a complaint inspection.
On July 28, a business next to restaurant observing foul smell coming from restaurant. Owner stated it was due to insecticide that was sprayed.
The offense was facility not maintained clean.
The following inspections were done July 30.
Reset and Cameos Pizza, 27250 Crossroads Pkwy., Rossford, had two non-critical offenses during a follow-up inspection. They were non-durable equipment observed; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Balance Pan-Asian Grille, 26520 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had one critical offense, which was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection).
During a follow-up inspection, Sonic Drive In, 10100 Olde U.S. 20, Rossford, had three non-critical offenses, which were food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and facility not maintained clean.
The following inspections were done July 31.
Petro Fuel Island, 26416 W. Baker Drive, Perrysburg, had two critical and four non-critical violations.
Both critical were corrected during inspection and included temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (repeat); and temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature.
Non-critical were label on a food packaged in-house did not contain all required information; cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized; observed designated employee storage over food product in the walk-in cooler; and retail food operation altered without prior approval from the licensor (corrected during inspection).
Petro Snack Bar, 26416 W. Baker Drive, Perrysburg, had one critical and two non-critical offenses. All were repeats.
Critical was refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; and label on a food packaged in-house did not contain all required information.
Petro Iron Skillet Restaurant, 26416 W. Baker Drive, Perrysburg, had six non-critical violations, including improper storage of food items; equipment and utensils are not being air dried; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); mops dried improperly; physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat); and observed personal items stored over the clean dish area near the dish machine
Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Road, Perrysburg, had one critical violation, including food employee(s) did not wash hands when required (corrected during inspection).
Trenton Concessions, 10000 Bass Pro Blvd., Rossford, had one critical offense, which was chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect concentration (corrected during inspection).
Kingston Care Center of Perrysburg LLC, 345 E Boundary St., Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was handwashing sink water below 100°F.
Shokudo Kitchen, 27072 Carronade Drive, D, had two critical and two critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical were refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked; and no air gap or approved backflow prevention device on the plumbing system.
Non-critical were improper storage of food items; and equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency.
Holiday Inn, 27355 Carronade Drive, Perrysburg, had two critical and one non-critical offense.
Both critical were corrected during sections and included
Critical included handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat).
Non-critical was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Zero violations were found at Riverby Hills Golf Club (pro), 16571 W. River Road, Bowling Green; McDonald’s, 1470 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green; Riverby Hills Golf Club (CH), 16571 W. River Road, Bowling Green; Bowling Green Manor, 1021 W. Poe Road; Fairfield Inn & Suites, 1544 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green; Shawn LLC DBA Buddy’s Place, 100 Main St., Risingsun; Pub 51, 5118 Woodville Road, Northwood; Cocina de Carlos, 27072 Carronade Dr. Suite F, Perrysburg; Hampton Inn, 142 Campbell Hill Road, Bowling Green; Haskins Concession Stand, 202 S Findlay St., Haskins; Axe 419, 9851 Meridian Court, Rossford; North Baltimore Wash & Dry - Purified Water Kiosk, 237 N. Main St., North Baltimore; St. Clare Commons, 12469 Five Point Road, Perrysburg; Neuroflex Juice Co., 650 Dixie Hwy., Rossford; and Dollar General, 1107 Bowling Green Road E, Bradner.