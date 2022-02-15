The city of Bowling Green is looking for citizen feedback on how its remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds should be spent.
The feedback is being gathered via an online questionnaire which can be accessed on the city’s website.
“I see this as really an active way to begin council’s community discussions around this matter,” said Mayor Mike Aspacher during Monday’s council meeting.
Council heard a presentation on the effort by Sustainability & Public Outreach Coordinator Amanda Gamby and Community Affairs Coordinator Hallie Williams.
According to information distributed at the meeting, a total of $7.3 million has been allocated to the city through ARPA. The city has so far approved investments of that funding totaling $4 million, including:
• $3 million for residential paving
• $350,000 for MARCS communication equipment to improve public safety communications
• $250,000 for a paving project at City Park, which will include road widening, a walking path, and security improvements such as cameras and lighting
• $100,000 in inclusive playground support for the Wood County Plays project at Carter Park
• $300,000 over three years for housing grants.
“We’re really doing our best,” said Gamby, “to make sure it’s very clear to residents what we’ve already designated some of this money for.”
The city is looking for community feedback to guide the use of the remaining funds, which may be spent over the next three years.”
The 10-question questionnaire allows residents to rank the importance of four categories of potential investments: Downtown Enhancements, Parks & Recreation, Community Development, and Pedestrian & Bicycle Safety Infrastructure (Complete Streets). Each category also includes a list of several projects, with residents asked to choose which ones they would most like to see funded. There is also a final section where residents can write in additional ideas.
The front page of the survey states that “the projects included in the questionnaire have been discussed in public meetings as possible considerations for funding and can be tied back to city planning documents, including the 2018 Community Action Plan and BG Community Goals.”
Those residents without access to a computer may submit responses at the Community Development Office in the City Administrative Services Building, or at the Wood County District Public Library, where the questionnaire may be accessed at designated kiosks. Responses can be submitted through March 11, and the results will be compiled and shared in a final report.
“We want to do whatever we can to help and make sure that we’re making good, educated decisions,” Williams said.
Council President Mark Hollenbaugh thanked Gamby and Williams for their months of work on the project.
“I look forward to seeing the results,” he said.
In other business, council also heard praise for the work of city staff during the recent weather event which dumped inches of snow on the area.
Aspacher noted the efforts of the public works division.
“As usual, they responded as we have become accustomed to them doing so. They worked around the clock” in 12-hour shifts,” he said.
Aspacher also noted what he called an exceptional effort by the Bowling Green Police Division.
“We more proactively than normal issued a snow emergency, which requires residents to remove vehicles from designated snow streets” within two hours of the emergency being declared, Aspacher said.
He noted that “the police division identified some cars that had not been moved by the required time and proactively worked to identify the owners of those cars and contact them personally, and coordinate them moving the cars, which I think was really helpful” in getting them moved and preventing the vehicles from being towed. He cited it as another example of “our police division rising to the occasion.”
Municipal Administrator Lori Tretter noted that as the result of such efforts they did not have to ticket or tow people during the snow emergency.
“It was a difficult storm for us to battle,” she said. “Everybody needs to be here and be ready to respond and help our citizens out should they be needed. So we really do appreciate and commend them.”
Also at the meeting, council:
• Heard Public Infrastructure Director Brian O’Connell introduce Jim Odneal, the city’s new assistant utilities director.
• Had a brief discussion on the potential for a quadricycle – also called a pedal bike – business in the city.
At the Jan. 18 meeting, Joe Steinmetz, Tiffin, told council he was interested in bringing such a business to the city. He said the vehicles accommodate 14 riders and one driver in a ride of approximately two hours, making stops at businesses and eateries. Steinmetz said he is involved in the operation of one such business in Tiffin.
Tretter said Monday she had provided information to council about the vehicles after that meeting. Councilman Jeff Dennis said he’d spoken with Steinmetz, who had requested that hours of operation for the business be extended from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. Council President Mark Hollenbaugh asked that City Attorney Mike Marsh put the matter into a legislative form to be forwarded to the transportation and safety committee of council for a hearing.
• Heard from members of a new organization, BGO Pride, which seeks to help and reach out to the LGBTQ community.
• Excused the absence of Councilman Joel Odorisio from the meeting.