A Toledo man who spit on another inmate has been sentenced to community control for two separate cases.
Julian Williams, 26, was transported from the Correctional Treatment Facility in Toledo to the Wood County Courthouse Monday for his sentencing.
He and his attorney, Scott Coon, appeared before Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
Williams was sentenced on two cases, one for money laundering and trafficking in cocaine that occurred in 2018, and the harassment with a bodily substance, which occurred April 6 and is a fifth-degree felony.
Mack said the harassment charge carries a prison term of up to 12 months, up to three years of post-release control and a $2,500 fine.
Coon said his client pleaded guilty to all charges pursuant to the plea agreement.
Brian Boos, assistant prosecuting attorney, said that on April 6 while confined at the county jail, Williams began arguing with another inmate, went up to the second level and spit over the edge at that inmate.
There is video footage corroborating the incident, Boos said.
“We have no objection … that the court finds Mr. Williams guilty,” Coon said.
Though it “may appear to be an extraordinary request,” he asked for a sentence of community control.
Since last summer, when Williams was convicted in Lucas County, he was placed on four years on community control sanctions and sentenced to 11 months in prison. He was released early and has started his community control which includes 180 days at the Correctional Treatment Facility.
“He is doing well there, no rules violations and he’s making good use of his time,” Coon said, adding his client is working toward his GED.
After Williams is released from CTF, he will have 180 days of work release then 90 days of electronic monitoring.
After a lack of counseling and issues with school, Williams is now getting behavioral and substance abuse treatment, Coon said.
“He has been punished.”
He also pointed out that as part of his plea agreement, Williams has worked with members of the Bowling Green Police Division on the 2018 case, for which he was indicted for money laundering, two counts possessing criminal tools, five drug trafficking charges, possession of cocaine and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.
On June 1, he pleaded guilty to three trafficking in cocaine charges, all fifth-degree felonies, and trafficking in marijuana, a fourth-degree felony.
Boos recommended any sentencing for the 2020 case be served concurrently with sentencing for the 2018 case.
Mack said the presumed sentence is one of community control but pointed out the 2020 offense was committed while Williams was under post-release control.
He has a history of criminal convictions and recidivism is more likely, she said.
“You are a high risk to recidivate,” Mack said, adding she had reservations about keeping Williams on community control.
Being at the CTF is beneficial, she continued.
“You are still very young, and you are at a crossroad in your life.”
She sentenced Williams to three years of community control for each case, with the time to be served concurrently.
Mack also ordered Williams to complete an intensive supervision program, be assessed for mental health counseling, earn his GED and have no contact with the co-defendants in the 2018 case.
If he violates any of the terms of this sentence, she can impose a prison term of 12-18 months for each of the five charges to equal six years.
Those sentences can be served consecutively “to protect the public from future crime,” Mack said.