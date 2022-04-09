An inmate at the Wood County jail, who was being treated at Wood County Hospital, escaped this afternoon and could be in the Toledo area.
The Wood County Sheriff’s Office and Bowling Green Police Division are reporting that an inmate, Christopher Michael Eldredge, escaped custody at 4:21 p.m. while being treated in the emergency department.
Eldredge fled on foot from a deputy and proceeded to steal a vehicle in Bowling Green. The vehicle has since been recovered in Toledo.
Eldredge is 35 years old, white, 6 feet tall and 190 pounds. He has a shaved head.
He was incarcerated at the jail on misdemeanor offenses.
He was last seen wearing an orange jumpsuit. He could possibly be in the Toledo area.
If located, do not approach, and call 911 and advise the local authorities. There is an active warrant out for his arrest.