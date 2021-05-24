An inmate at the Wood County Jail was found unresponsive in his cell Saturday.
Joseph Bechill, 33, Toledo, was found unresponsive around 5:10 a.m. and was pronounced dead after deputies and paramedics initiated CPR, according to a news release by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.
Bechill was booked into the jail on Friday at 7:10 a.m. following his arrest by the Northwood Police Department on charges of vandalism, permitting drug abuse and possessing criminal tools.
The body was transported to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.
The investigation into Bechill’s death is ongoing.