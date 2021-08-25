GRAND RAPIDS — A child was taken by air ambulance to a Toledo hospital after suffering injuries in a two-vehicle crash that involved a prison transport van.
The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that occurred on South River Road at Ohio 295 in Providence Township at approximately 6:41 p.m. Tuesday.
Route 295 is the Grand Rapids bridge.
A Dodge Ram operated by Derek Ringler, 57, of Grand Rapids, was traveling north across the bridge. A Ford Transit van, operated by Shawn Brown, 50, was traveling east on South River Road. Ringler entered the intersection from a stop sign into the path of Brown’s van. Brown’s van struck the front left side of Ringler’s pickup truck.
Ringler was wearing his seat belt and was not injured. A 10-year-old passenger in his vehicle was transported by air ambulance to Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Brown was transported by EMS to Toledo Hospital with minor injuries. He was wearing his seat belt. The front seat passenger in his van was Jacob Vicic, 25. He was transported by EMS to Wood County Hospital for minor injuries.
Both Brown and Vicic are employees of the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. They were transporting three prisoners at the time of the crash. Antonio Allen, Eric Rutledge and Brandon Wierman were transported by EMS to McLaren St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee for treatment of minor injuries.
Impairment is not a factor in the crash.
The patrol was assisted on scene by the Lucas County Sheriff’s Department, Ray’s Towing, Pat & Son’s Towing, Providence Township Fire and EMS, Grand Rapids Township Fire and EMS and LifeFlight.