COLUMBUS — Information sharing related to coronavirus, which is part of the first responder bill introduced by Ohio Rep. Haraz N. Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, has been implemented by the Ohio Department of Health.
In the memorandum to health commissioners and boards of health, Dr. Amy Acton, director of the Ohio Department of Health, included authority to “share information — specifically protected health information — with first responders in your jurisdiction.”
The bill came out of an incident in Lucas County, Ghanbari said.
A patient, who was a presumptive case of COVID-19, was transported to a hospital and later died, he said.
“The firefighters that transported the patient did not learn of this from the hospital or the local department of health. They learned about it through social media channels and also news reports,” Ghanbari said.
They are self-quarantining.
There was some discussion about possibly adding the bill to the COVID-19 Response Package passed on Wednesday by the legislature, and while it was not added, it’s still in the pipeline, he said.
“House Bill 563 was not included in the legislative action taken up by the General Assembly yesterday. There were no floor amendments that were able to be offered,” Ghanbari said. “However, Dr. Acton has issued a memorandum this week, in conjunction with the house bill that I introduced and I believe the memorandum is a great first step in protecting our first responders.”
The wide ranging COVID-19 Response Package bill was passed out of the Senate on Wednesday and then passed by the House, and has now been sent to Gov. Mike DeWine to sign into law. In passage from the Senate it was moved to the House for a concurrence vote. A concurrence vote does not allow for amendments, so the first responder bill was not added and continues to stand alone.
Ghanbari was a co-sponsor of the COVID-19 Response Package and did vote for passage.
“The complex package of legislation which the Ohio House and Senate passed today is a direct result of the pandemic and the challenges all Ohioans are facing,” he said. “We felt the COVID-19 Response Package is important to confront the coronavirus head-on, so that we can position our state to come through this time stronger and more resilient than before the COVID-19 pandemic became a household term.”