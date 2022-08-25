Federal Reserve Reality Intrudes

Ash Hermanowski, the food access and operations manager of the Jackson Cupboard, poses for a portrait on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Hermanowksi hands out meals from a commercial garage downtown after the nonprofit was forced out of a previous location by a malfunctioning sprinkler. As the Federal Reserve's annual Jackson Hole economic symposium gets under way Thursday, some of the very problem federal officials are grappling with – high inflation, soaring home prices, and stark financial inequality – are all too visible in the idyllic mountain setting where the economic conference takes place. (AP Photo/Amber Baesler)

 Amber Baesler

JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (AP) — A half-hour drive or so from the resort where the high priests of international finance — leading economists and central bank officials — have convened in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, to discuss the world's economic challenges, Ash Hermanowski oversees the distribution of about 1,200 free meals a day.

At a food bank called Jackson Cupboard, Hermanowski hands out meals from a commercial garage after being forced from a previous site by a malfunctioning sprinkler. The food bank couldn't afford any other place in town.

