Europe Economy

A cashier changes a 50 Euro banknote with US dollars at an exchange counter in Rome, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Inflation for the European countries using the euro currency hit another record in August, fuelled by soaring energy prices mainly driven by Russia’s war in Ukraine. Annual inflation in the eurozone’s 19 countries rose to 9.1% in August, up from 8.9% recorded in July. That's according to the latest figures released Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 by the European Union statistics agency. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)

 Gregorio Borgia

LONDON (AP) — Inflation in the European countries using the euro currency hit another record in August, fueled by soaring energy prices mainly driven by Russia's war in Ukraine.

Annual inflation in the eurozone's 19 countries rose to 9.1%, up from 8.9% in July, according to the latest figures released Wednesday by the European Union statistics agency Eurostat.

