Binkelman Corporation, a conveyor belt manufacturer and servicing company, is relocating their and headquarters to Bowling Green from Toledo.
Ron Jurgenson, of the Reichle Klein Group, coordinated the five-year lease for the 59,96-square-foot industrial facility formerly used by Ishikawa Gasket America. The 19.85-acre industrial property is located at 828 Van Camp Road. The property is owned by the P&J Thayer Family Limited Partnership of Bowling Green.
“We sell large pieces of conveyor belt. There’s a lot of big pieces and it takes up a lot of space. So we needed the space and we’re hoping to grow,” Brad Fitzgerald, Binkelman Corporation general manager, said. “The lease came on board May 1. We are committed to bringing in 15 to 17 jobs. We grew out of space.”
Businesses that buy from Binkelman include Martin Marietta, LaFarge North America, the Andersons and AK Steel, he said.
“We’re talking serious material handling, but we do lightweight belting as well. If you go into a distribution center, like at Home Depot or Lowe’s, like the big distribution center in Findlay, we do the lightweight belting that goes into those conveyors,” Fitzgerald said.
The company currently has three locations in Toledo, Piqua and Saginaw, Michigan. Some of the manufacturing and warehousing at the other locations will also be moving to the new Bowling Green location.
The current Toledo facility is 24,500 square feet, and the warehousing at the new Bowling Green facility is about 40,000 square feet.
“Binkelman started in 1949, as an industrial distributor, selling bearings, gear boxes, hydraulic hose assemblies, electric motors and heavy material handling conveyors and belting,” Fitzgerald said.
In addition to the headquarters being based in Bowling Green, the conveyor belt manufacture and maintenance business will also be based at the new facility.
“We just recently acquired a company called Great Lakes Conveyor Maintenance,” Fitzgerald said. “What they did was work on conveyors. So we’ve expanded our portfolio beyond just selling pieces and parts. We’ve moved to servicing those pieces and parts with this new acquisition.”
Part of the servicing includes turning the belt material into the large loop, by connecting the ends.
“We specifically bought them for their vulcanization skills, where they take two pieces of conveyor belting and melt them together, to make an endless belt, for quarries, steel mills and grain facilities. We’re going to expand that to be more of a full service maintenance group for conveyor systems,” Fitzgerald said.
The company move will be completed later this summer.
“We are already moved in to the back and our front offices are being built right now and we’ll be moving in at the end of August,” Fitzgerald said.