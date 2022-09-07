SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana softball coach faces a 30-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to molesting a 13-year-old girl who had played on one of his travel teams.

A St. Joseph County judge sentenced Michael Feltz to 40 years in prison Friday but suspended 10 years of his sentence, the South Bend Tribune reported. He will face five years of probation after his release and must also register as a sex offender.

