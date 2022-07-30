Indiana Abortion

Abortion rights demonstrators protest outside the Indiana Statehouse during the ongoing special session Friday, July 29, 2022, in Indianapolis. (Jenna Watson/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

 Jenna Watson

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana state senators narrowly passed a near-total abortion ban Saturday during a rare weekend session, sending the bill to the House after a contentious week of arguments over whether to allow exceptions for rape and incest.

The Republican-controlled Senate voted 26-20 after about three hours of debate, passing it with the minimum 26 votes needed to send it on to the House.

