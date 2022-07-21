Abortion Indiana

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville, and State Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, outline proposed legislation on abortion and financial relief at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, that will be introducing in the upcoming special session. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

 Michael Conroy

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Leaders of Indiana's Republican-dominated Senate on Wednesday proposed banning abortion with limited exceptions — a move that comes amid a political firestorm over a 10-year-old rape victim who came to the state from neighboring Ohio to end her pregnancy.

The proposal will be taken up during a special legislative session that is scheduled to begin Monday, making Indiana one of the first Republican-run states to debate tighter abortion laws following the U.S. Supreme Court decision last month overturning Roe v. Wade. The Supreme Court ruling is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

0
0
0
0
0