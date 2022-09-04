Officer Shot Indiana

Evidence markers dot the scene, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, on Richmond, Ind., where Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton was critically wounded and a man was injured in a shootout following a traffic stop. (Mike Emery/The Palladium-Item via AP)

 Mike Emery

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana police officer who was shot in the head during a traffic stop has been moved to hospice care after being taken off life support at a hospital, her department said.

Richmond police Officer Seara Burton, 28, was transferred to a hospice facility in the Richmond area Saturday, the department said. She had been treated at a hospital in Dayton, Ohio, since being shot on Aug. 10.

