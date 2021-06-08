An Indiana man who fled police at speeds up to 120 miles per hour will spend time in prison.
Zachary Burnett, 26, was transported from the jail Friday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman.
Burnett, of Lowell, Indiana, was indicted in February for two counts of vehicular assault, both fourth-degree felonies; receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.
On Dec. 7, he fled from a traffic stop in a stolen 2016 Kia Sedona, reaching speeds in excess of 120 mph on Interstate 75 in Middleton Township. Burnett failed to maintain lanes and caused a four-vehicle crash that seriously injured two people, according to police.
In court Friday, Burnett admitted to the crimes but said he didn’t mean to hurt anybody.
“My intentions were not to cause problems,” he said, adding that he never intended to harm others.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney James Tafelski said Burnett led police on a chase on a busy roadway and crashed into other vehicles.
One victim asked for restitution of $15,000 for medical and insurance costs.
Public defender Sara Roller said her client did not contest the restitution amount.
She said Burnett had some mental health issues and had been diagnosed as bi-polar and manic depressive in the past. At the time of his offense, he was using marijuana, she said.
In the past, he would get help at rehab, go home and start using again, Roller said. If he is released, he will move in with his younger sister, she said.
Kuhlman said Burnett ran several stop signs and red lights, weaved through traffic, and was pursued for more than 24 miles at speeds up to 120 mph.
“You can’t act like that and say you didn’t mean to hurt anybody,” Kuhlman said.
Since being incarcerated, Burnett said he has had the opportunity to get healthy and get the proper medication.
Kuhlman said community control must be considered; however, that presumption can be overcome when looking at the defendant’s recklessness and harm caused to the victim.
“You do sound like you have some remorse and I’m glad you’re in a better place,” he said.
Kuhlman sentenced Burnett to 18 months on the failure to comply charge, as well as the two assault charges, to be served consecutively for a total of three years. A sentence of six months was imposed for receiving stolen property, which is to be served concurrently with the other sentences.
Burnett will be given credit for time served; he has been in jail since Feb. 5.
His driver’s license will be suspended for seven years, and he will be placed on post-release control after he leaves prison.
Kuhlman also amended restitution to the amount of $14,100.