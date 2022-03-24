An Indiana man has been arrested for making threats of having a gun at a downtown bar.
Officers with the Bowling Green Police Division were called to the 100 block of North Main Street Sunday at 1:53 a.m. on a report of a man threatening to use a gun.
Officers learned Joshua Bateman, 23, of Ashley, Indiana, was at Doc’s Big City Saloon with friends. They were reportedly asked to leave because they were intoxicated and spitting tobacco onto the floor.
While walking away from the bar, Bateman allegedly repeatedly told staff he had a 9 mm gun with their name on it, according to the police report.
Officers located Bateman near North Main and Court streets and took a staff member to that location. The staff member positively identified Bateman as the person who threatened him, according to the report.
Bateman did not have any firearms in his possession.
He was arrested for aggravated menacing and was taken to jail.
He pleaded not guilty and posted $1,000 bond on Monday with conditions he stay away from Doc’s, have no contact with the alleged victim and not cause or threaten harm to any person or property.