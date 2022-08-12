Officer Shot Indiana

Evidence markers dot the scene, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, on Richmond, Ind., where Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton was critically wounded and a man was injured in a shootout following a traffic stop. (Mike Emery/The Palladium-Item via AP)

 Mike Emery

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana police officer shot in the head during a traffic stop and search for possible narcotics remained in "extremely critical" condition Thursday, her police chief said.

Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton is being treated at a hospital in Dayton, Ohio, following the shooting Wednesday evening.

