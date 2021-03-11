The Wood County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting increased patrol over the St. Patrick’s Day weekend, which starts Friday.
The enforcement will continue through March 18, according to Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn.
Deputies will pay particular attention for violations such as driving under the influence, failing to yield and speeding, all which are leading factors in fatal crashes, the sheriff said. There will be zero tolerance for driving under the influence and seat belt violations.
The sheriff’s office is using grant funding from the Ohio Traffic Safety Office for the blitz.