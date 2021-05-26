NORTH BALTIMORE — A public meeting on a proposed increase to the North Baltimore municipal income tax will be held Tuesday.
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Wolfe Community Room of the North Baltimore Public Library, 230 N. Main St.
On Jan. 1, 1982, village voters approved a 1% income tax levy. Revenues generated are used for general fund operations and services. Since then, the income tax has been the primary source of revenue for non-utility operations.
Council has said that more income tax revenue will increase levels of service to residents and businesses. Capital improvements are also planned.
A proposed 0.5% income tax increase will be presented to voters at the Nov. 2 general election. The increase will generate approximately $550,000 each year.
Residents, taxpayers and interested parties are invited to Tuesday’s meeting to discuss the proposed increase with village officials.