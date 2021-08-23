The number of alcohol citations given were higher than normal this weekend as Bowling Green State University students moved in and graduation was held.
According to the Bowling Green Police Division, there were roughly 12 citations given for open container and 10 for underage consumption.
Last week from Friday to Sunday, there were eight alcohol-related citations given.
Police also issued four disorderly conduct tickets, three OVI citations and five drug citations.
The National Tractor Pulling Championships also was in town, but the Wood County Sheriff’s Office has jurisdiction at the fairgrounds.
That department handled one person who passed out, two who fell off tractors, one who fell in the grandstand and one assault in the campgrounds.