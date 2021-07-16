Wood County will spend up to $51,000 to retain nurses at Wood Haven Health Care.
At Thursday’s commissioners meeting, county Administrator Andrew Kalmar presented a proposal for a signing incentive for nurses at the county-run facility.
This was a request by Jeff Orlowski, Wood Haven administrator.
Kalmar said that Wood Haven needs to fill two full-time nursing positions and 11 part-time ones.
The proposal is to pay a hiring incentive over a year, in four quarterly installments, Kalmar said.
The bonuses would be $5,000 for each full-time hire and $3,000 per part-time nurse.
The total cost to the county for a year could be $51,000.
“I think there’s general agreement that this is what is happening in the nursing home industry,” Kalmar said. “If we don’t do it, we’ll be left in the dust.”
The bonuses would be structured to pay out over a year, to keep workers from pocketing the money and then “hitting the door,” he said.
The hope is to retain them, he added.
The immediate need is for part-time nurses, Kalmar said.
The commissioners agreed to start with the bonuses for part-time nursing hires at Wood Haven.
“We have to do something,” said Commissioner Doris Herringshaw.
“You need some type of financial situation to keep the nurses,” said Commissioner Ted Bowlus.
In a follow-up interview, Orlowski said that he appreciated the commissioners’ action.
“If we can get part-time workers, we’re on a good path,” he said. “The $3,000 part-time bonus, we believe that will help us greatly in regards to recruiting.”
Orlowski said recruiting and retaining nurses has always been a challenge.
“Since COVID, it’s just taken it to another level,” he said.
Part-time workers are mainly needed to cover vacations and prevent staff burnout, Orlowski said.
“We want to make sure all of our people here have time off because we believe happy employees equal happy residents,” he said.
The starting hourly salary for an LPN is $22.42. The minimum hourly wage for an RN is $28.67, Orlowski said.
Wood Haven Health Care, a not-for-profit 93 bed short-term rehabilitation and long-term health care center, provides skilled and intermediate levels of care and services.
Also at the meeting, the commissioners put several items on their calendar. They include the annual Wood County Economic Development dinner in September, Spirit of Wood County awards on Nov. 7 and employee recognition on Nov 9.