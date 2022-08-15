Russia Ukraine War Rebuilding Communities

Volunteers clear rubble on the second floor of Zhanna and Serhiy Dynaeva's house which was destroyed by Russian bombardment, in a residential area, in the village of Novoselivka, near Chernihiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Residents in many heavily-damaged areas in Ukraine have set up their own initiatives to rebuild homes before the winter as international organizations rush aid to Ukraine to help with the reconstruction effort. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

 Evgeniy Maloletka

NOVOSELIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — As battles raged around Kyiv, one Russian advance was stopped in front of Maria Metla's home. Artillery gutted most of the house, while the rest was pulverized by tank fire.

Metla, 66, is now counting on her neighbors to have somewhere to live this winter.

