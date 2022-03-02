Bowling Green State University students gathered for a candlelight memorial Tuesday night on campus to remember Stone Foltz. The memorial came nearly one year following Foltz’s death on March 7, 2021. Foltz, who was trying to join Pi Kappa Alpha at BGSU, was found unconscious by a roommate after a hazing ritual and died 3 days later. Over a 100 students were on hand for the memorial.
