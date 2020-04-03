House Small Business Committee Chair Nydia Velazquez, D-N.Y., center, accompanied by other legislators, watches as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., right, lifts the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act after signing it on Capitol Hill, Friday, March 27, 2020, in Washington. Velazquez, who attended last Friday's $2 trillion coronavirus economic aid bill enrollment ceremony on Capitol Hill with Speaker Pelosi, House Majority Leader McCarthy and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, say she has been diagnosed with COVID-19.