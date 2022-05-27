PERRYSBURG — A parade, the pool opening and music is on the week’s agenda in the city.
The Memorial Day parade steps off at 10 a.m. at the corner of Louisiana Avenue and Fifth Street. Participants will start to gather at 9 a.m. The parade will stop at Hood Park on West Front Street for the placing of a wreath at the monument of those who died in service.
The parade will continue on to Fort Meigs Union Cemetery where the Perrysburg American Legion will hold a Memorial Day graveside ceremony of fallen comrades whose names will be read. There will also be the placing of a wreath and a 21-gun salute.
From 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., there will be inflatables for kids in the Commodore Schoolyard at 140 E. Indiana Ave.
City offices will be closed on Monday. Refuse, recycling and yard waste collection will have a one-day delay this week.
Tuesday – Perrysburg Council Committee of the Whole will meet at 6 p.m. where there will be an update on the land use plan.
Wednesday – Wednesday at Woodlands begins in the outdoor shelter area of Woodlands Park located at 429 E. Boundary Street from 12-1 p.m. and will take place every Wednesday through August 31. See the full lineup at bit.ly/pburgmusic.
Thursday – In addition to the weekly Farmers Market from 3-8 p.m., the first Music at the Market presented by the Perrysburg Convention and Visitors Bureau and Mercy Health kicks off at the Commodore Schoolyard at 7 p.m. Music at the Market runs every Thursday through Aug. 25. See the full lineup here: https://www.visitperrysburg.com/main/farmers-market-2022/
June 4 – The city pool opens for the season through Aug. 14. The pool is open from 1-8:30 p.m. Visit bit.ly/2022poolpasses for more information on pool passes and rates.
June 4 – The Annual Fishing Derby takes place at Three Meadows Park Pond from 8-11:30 a.m. with prizes being awarded at noon. The derby is open to children ages 16 and under who are accompanied by an adult. More details can be found at bit.ly/pburgfishingderby.