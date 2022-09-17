Mideast Running on Generators

With the Lebanese Government House in the background, a new generator is hauled up to the roof of an office building, in Beirut, Lebanon, Feb. 21, 2022. They literally run the country. Private generators are ubiquitous in parts of the Middle East, spewing hazardous fumes into homes and business across the country, almost 24 hours a day. As the world looks for renewable energy to tackle climate change, Lebanon, Iraq, Gaza and elsewhere rely on diesel-powered private generators just to keep the lights on. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

 Hassan Ammar

BEIRUT (AP) — They literally run the country.

In parking lots, on flatbed trucks, hospital courtyards and rooftops, private generators are ubiquitous in parts of the Middle East, spewing hazardous fumes into homes and businesses 24 hours a day.

