Coronaviurus is in Wood County, but cases are few, according to the health commissioner.
In his weekly update with the commissioners on Tuesday, Ben Batey said that the more widespread cases in the area are in long-term care facilities.
“We’re in a waiting pattern to watch the numbers,” he said.
Most of the county’s more widespread testing has been in the long-term care facilities. Many times, Batey said, when there are positive tests, it is staff that is asymptomatic.
Wood County had 277 cases and 45 deaths as of Monday (Tuesday’s updated numbers are on page 2).
“Obviously, the virus is still in the community but not spreading at a quick rate, and has not spiked or surged,” Batey said.
The community must remain vigilant as restaurants, gyms, dance studios and sports leagues open, he said.
“All those things create more interaction,” Batey said.
On May 31 daycare centers open, which will be another variable, he said.
“Are we able to open all these things and not see any impact in numbers?”
Batey said that reports from the weekend show many people are still staying home.
“A lot of what I heard, in Wood County, it is pretty slow. There was not a rush of people dining,” said.
Inside restaurant dining started Thursday. Gyms and dance studios could open Tuesday.
Jeff Klein, director of the Wood County Emergency Management Agency, urged people to have the facts before sharing information about coronavirus.
“I think it’s important for everybody to remember, the virus is still here,” Klein said.
He said mass gatherings or not staying home when ill could lead to a spike in cases, as evidenced by a pool party in Arkansas and an outbreak that started in a hair salon.
“We’re dong a great job in Ohio,” Klein said. “Just because our numbers are low, don’t think it’s going away.”
Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn said there are 77 inmates in the county jail. The number is low for this week because the state prisons are accepting prisoners now.
Tontogany Mayor Mike Shanahan asked Batey when playgrounds and basketball courts will open.
“I’m starting to see people are using them despite being closed off and signage,” he said.
Batey said they are still closed and that they fall in the category of entertainment centers, including indoor waterparks, arcades and movie theaters.
“My guess is we’ll probably hear something in the next week or so,” Batey said.