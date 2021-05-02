TOLEDO — Dust off the lab coats and get ready to explore — Imagination Station is reopening its doors. Come inside the science center on May 28 and experience in-person, hands-on science once again in a safe and responsible manner.
Here are some of the health and safety measures put in place.
· The use of face masks at all times for visitors ages 5 and up and all team members
· Hand sanitizing stations
· Social distancing practices
· Comprehensive and consistent cleaning of high touch surfaces, spaces and exhibits
· Temporary closure of some experiences where social distancing isn’t possible
· Enhanced facility renovations including a technologically advanced HVAC system that uses ultraviolet light to kill and eliminate germs, viruses and bacteria and a UV-light water sanitizing system Water Works that helps inactivate microorganisms and destroy viruses without adding chemicals.
With the reopening of the science center comes the opening of the KeyBank Discovery Theater. The 58-foot screen offers an immersive experience for movie-goers and the technology behind it allows for film flexibility like 3D and live streams.
Visitors will also notice a revamped concourse, a new location for the Science2Go gift shop and a new Barry Bagels location with more square footage, more seating, extended hours and new menu items.
“We are excited to deliver in-person science education in a safe and careful way to our community once again,” said Lori Hauser, CEO of Imagination Station. “We worked hard during our closure to not only complete construction, but also to reimagine programs to meet the changing needs of our community. By creating new, virtual programs we were able to be a resource for students, parents and educators during an uncertain time.”
Virtual activities, programs and events will continue. Families can still enjoy monthly Just Tinkering activities or book a virtual workshop, birthday party or small group rental.
Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and noon-5 p.m. on Sunday. There will be special hours on May 31 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.