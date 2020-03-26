LIME CITY — Perrysburg Township Trustees held a special meeting Wednesday morning to hire a dispatcher after three have fallen ill.
“If we’re going to run a dispatch, we need to do it right,” said Fire Chief Tom Brice.
The dispatch department works for both the police and fire departments and is currently down three dispatchers.
Brice said that the current state ruling requires an employee to have a total of seven days without a fever in order to come back to work from a quarantine. He is concerned about being able to maintain the 24-hour-a-day service if anyone else gets sick.
Prior to having all three dispatchers out sick, there was one employee who had worked 26 days consecutively.
“I don’t think that’s safe,” Brice said.
The department has not responded to any situations where there have been confirmed COVID-19 cases, he said. They have responded to calls with “presentations similar to COVID-19 in that you have flu-like symptoms, body aches and pains, shortness of breath. We’ve had several of those types of calls.”
The national shortage of personal protective equipment is affecting the department.
“We’ve changed our operations considerably. Our medical director has ordered that we wear a mask, gloves and eye protection on each contact we have,” Brice said.
That has put extra strain on supplies and they have had to start reusing masks, he said. They are looking for methods of sterilization.
“Getting PPE at this point is next to impossible,” Brice said.
Police Chief Mark Hetrick explained precautions being taken by the department, primarily washing hands, wearing gloves and wiping down surfaces.
Trustees unanimously approved a concurrent jurisdiction agreement for the police department.
It would allow for the interchange of police personnel and equipment between Northwood, Lake, Walbridge, Rossford, Perrysburg and Owens Community College with the Perrysburg Township department. This expands the previous agreement that included Rossford and Perrysburg.
There is also an officer who will be returning from vacation in another state and Administrator Walt Celley will be checking that the officer does not have to go into quarantine because of the travel.
Matt Hoffman, maintenance department director, reported on precautions being taken in the department. Public works are considered essential.
“We split into two crews for curb work and mill and fill. We’re taking necessary precautions to stay safe,” Hoffman said. “Any touch points we’re wiping down. If you don’t feel well, stay home.”
One employee’s wife was diagnosed with Type A Influenza, not coronavirus, and he has been quarantined, he said.
While the illness was not COVID-19, the trustees and department heads did not want the sickness to spread, further reducing staff and affecting employees’ immune systems, Hoffman said.
Maintenance department employees were given the option of working from home, but all decided to come in to work, he said.
Councilman Gary Britten, who sits on the Fort Meigs Union Cemetery board, suggested that the essential employees follow the lead of the cemetery and maintenance departments and split into two separate groups. If one group was infected and needed to be quarantined, the other would be able to continue working.
They will be working three 8-hour days this week and starting next week will be working three 10-hour days.
Bob Warnimont said the annual township spring holiday food distribution program had received a $5,000 donation from Meijer and would be practicing social distancing.
Trustees and first responders thanked the various groups who have been donating supplies to the township. Lowe’s, Home Depot and Walmart have been supplying the township with hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes. Veterinarians and dentists have been donating masks to the first responders.
Kelly Heminger, planning and zoning director, was absent and excused to fill out the remainder of the self quarantine for an international flight.
While trustees did not cancel the next meeting, scheduled for April 1, they also said it would likely to be canceled if most of the state-mandated coronavirus orders remained. Media would be alerted and it would be posted on the city website and social media.
“We’re going to play that by ear and see if that’s necessary,” Trustee Joe Schaller said.