The Illinois man who led police on a multi-state chase that ended in Perrysburg has been sentenced to five years in jail.
Deshawn Mario Weeden, 21, Riverdale, was charged with receiving stolen property, specifically the 2017 Ford Fusion he was driving; two counts of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer; three counts of endangering children; and failure to stop after an accident.
Weeden entered a guilty plea Feb. 21 for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; and failure to stop after an accident, a fourth-degree felony.
In return, the state dismissed the second charge of failure to comply and three counts of endangering children.
Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matthew Reger said at sentencing Friday that during the 35 minutes Weeden was in Wood County, he covered 65 miles and recorded several moving violations including marked lanes, stop signs and driving on the shoulder of the road.
“There were people who were injured, but also the danger you presented to the public was untold,” Reger said. “The actions that you undertook were very dangerous.”
For the failure to comply charge, he sentenced Weeden to 36 months. Weeden got 12 months each for the charges of receiving stolen property and failure to stop after an accident. The sentences will be served consecutively for a total of 60 months or five years.
“The harm was so great … no single prison term for any of the offenses, adequately reflects the seriousness of the defender’s conduct,” Reger said.
Weeden appeared via video from the Wood County Justice Center.
According to reports from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, on Nov. 15, troopers from the Swanton post responded to a stolen vehicle that had been pursued by the Indiana State Police across the Indiana Turnpike.
Weeden continued across the Ohio Turnpike and onto Interstate 280 and then onto Ohio 795. The pursuit entered Perrysburg when the suspects attempted to turn right onto Boundary Street, where he crashed.
He and his three passengers all fled on foot. The two occupants in the vehicle that was struck were transported to St. Luke’s Hospital, Maumee, where they were treated and released.
“It’s obvious he made a very poor decision,” said Weeden’s attorney Justin Daler. “I believe he is sorry for his actions.”
Daler said Weeden had a rough childhood, did not graduate from high school, was physically abused as a child and had no criminal history. He asked that the court take these factors into consideration and sentence him to community control.
“I think this has been an eye-opener for him,” he said.
In response, Christopher Anderson, Wood County assistant prosecuting attorney, said the chase across three states hit speeds of 130 miles per hour and put other drivers at risk.
Police deployed stop sticks in an effort to stop Weeden, but he avoided them while other drivers didn’t.
When he entered the residential neighborhood in Perrysburg, he was traveling at more than 100 miles per hour, Anderson said.
Weeden’s actions were “clearly a substantial risk of killing people,” he said.
When he crashed on South Boundary, he left the scene without helping those he injured, Anderson said.
“He hasn’t accepted any responsible for his conduct,” Anderson said.
In fact, he continued, Weeden said he was high and didn’t realize the vehicle was stolen.
“I don’t think he has accepted responsibility and is not a good candidate for community control sanctions,” Anderson said.
“I don’t want to be here and give you a lot of excuses,” Weeden said from the jail while reading a prepared statement from the jail.
He said that he wanted to apologize to the victims and his family.
“Today I sit here knowing I have to face the consequence of my actions. … Please have mercy,” Weeden said. “I wish this had never happened. It was stupid. I’m sorry to everyone.”
Weeden’s driver’s license will be suspended for five years and he could be subjected to post-release control for years after being released from prison.
The three other occupants in Weeden’s vehicle were identified as juveniles and were charged with receiving stolen property.