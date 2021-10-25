LIME CITY — Illicit discharges found in an Oregon Road ditch by the Wood County Engineer’s Office were found to be non-toxic and have been abated.
Wood County Engineer John Musteric reported the discharges to the Perrysburg Township trustees during Wednesday’s meeting.
“They’re basically septic systems that were put in years ago. Basically they are dumping into a septic tank and going out to the ditch. Basically the only thing that’s dropping out is the solids and the liquids are coming out into the ditch,” Musteric said.
The case was explained in a followup call by Kevin Laughlin, stormwater coordinator for the Wood County Engineer’s office.
In this case the solids Musteric referenced were a form of glass dust.
“We’ve had the illicit discharges and we want to make sure safety is paramount. That should be true with any ditch cleaning out. There is a large septic issue, not just in wood county , but everywhere. If there are failing septic systems discharging then there is a potential public health issue,” Laughlin said.
The property is associated with Dry Creek and the Oregon Road ditch near Ohio 795.
It was found through the regular county aerial photography that is used in the storm sewer mapping. We can see catch basins and manholes, so we utilize it to a great extent.
“It all started with a storm sewer map. It was found as part of our required mapping efforts. You catch things in doing that that you wouldn’t necessarily have caught before,” Laughlin said. “One of them was by happenstance. I sort of noticed a stain, leading to a catch basin. There was a business with a number of dumpsters, with the stain leading to the catch basin in the parking lot.”
It was unknown if that ditch had ever been cleaned.
“That was sort of a big eye opener for us. The pond didn’t fill completely with water and, I believe it is Plat 1, of Cedar Business Park, on the south bend of Ponderosa Road. It’s a historical problem. For whatever reason that’s the way things developed. I started in 2011 and a lot of those were constructed before my time,” Laughlin said. “If something like this were constructed now, it would be routed to the pond. I know there had been road improvements on Oregon Road and there are some known flooding issues. With any flooding issue there are a menu of causes.”
Ohio EPA issues mass balance reports, with regard to what the septic systems are doing across the sate. There have been two major studies.
Laughlin said that the problem has been abated, but that isn’t then end of it.
“They have corrected the discharge and its no longer discharging. It’s no longer a problem. There was evidence of that stain going back a number of years. It isn’t an overriding health concern, but it is a problem, “Laughlin said. “It’s still a problem, because we don’t know what it was doing hydrologically to the ditch. It is non-toxic. It should not have been discharged. It’s not something will kill you, but we don’t know what the long term ecological problems could be.”
Laughlin started in 2011, and the branch of the Clean Water Act he works with has been growing. As part of it are minimum controls, which includes illicit discharge elimination, witch includes things like culverts, which Laughlin manages. In this case it was a private storm sewer and not something the county normally manages.
“You typically smell it before you see it, then it’s a process of elimination,” Laughlin said.
Laughlin and a site inspector monitor what are called outfalls. It includes construction sites, bridges and culverts.
In 2020 there were 56 construction sites monitored and in 2019 there were 35. There are an additional 1,000 outfall points monitored.
“There are a lot of bridges and culverts in Wood County,” Laughlin said.