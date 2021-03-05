Register for the following Wood County Park District programs at www.wcparks.org or by calling 419-353-1897.
Winter Tree ID is set for Saturday from 10-11:30 a.m. at Bradner Preserve Interpretive Center, 11491 Fostoria Road, Bradner. Get a closer look at trees without their leaves. Learn how to identify a tree based on its bark and twigs.
Depression-era Recipe Club will be held March 13 from 1-2 p.m. via teleconference. Experience new recipes with the Carter Historic Farm. Cook the shared Depression-era recipe prior to the event, then join us online for a social hour to snack, share your experience with the recipe, and talk about what, if any, changes you would expect in a modern recipe. Recipe will be selected based on 1930s healthy diet guidelines and will be shared one week in advance, so registering early is recommended.
iNaturalist App will be held March 16 from 7-7:45 p.m. via videoconference. Learn how to use the phone app iNaturalist to identify plants, animals, and more in your Wood County Parks. Be prepared by downloading the iNaturalist app to your smartphone or mobile device.
Lucky Charms Open Geocaching is set for March 17 from 4:30-7 p.m. at Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve, 26940 Lime City Road, Perrysburg. Track down spring at this open geocaching. Stop by to borrow one of our GPS units or bring a smartphone with the Google Maps app and search for hidden geocaches in the park. Dress for the weather and be prepared for substantial walking and self-guided exploration. No SWAG for exchange necessary. No registration required. Driver’s license needed to check out GPS units. Suggested age for GPS use is 8 and up. Parents/guardians encouraged to use GPS while guiding children who search for geocaches if children are unable to use GPS. No registration is needed.
M-Archery Madness is set for March 20 from 10-11:30 a.m. at Arrowwood Archery Range, 11126 Linwood Road. Shoot “nothin’-but-bullseyes” in this beginner-friendly skill-builder, where we’ll focus on body posture and aiming. After some practice, you’ll have the opportunity to shoot at moving ball targets. All archery equipment is provided, but personal gear is welcome (inspected at program). Suggested age for participation is 7 or older. Minors must be accompanied by a legal guardian.
Get Chick Tips on March 20 from 1-2 p.m. at Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road. If you were considering getting chicks for the first time this spring, now’s a great time to make sure you know what you need.
Go on a Timberdoodle Trek on March 22 from 7:45-9:15 p.m. at Black Swamp Preserve, 1014 S. Maple St. As the sun sets a very special bird begins preparing for one the best aerial courtship displays in North America. He goes by names such as: bogsucker, timberdoodle and mudbat. No dogs permitted. This will be a twilight hike under a half moon. There may be walking on soft wet trails. There may be walking off trails.
Learn Wild Skills: Fire Starting on March 25 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Cedar Creeks Preserve, 4575 Walbridge Road, Northwood.Fire is one of the best tools to have on your adventures, providing clean water, heat for cooking, and a positive attitude. Learn hands-on how to start and maintain a fire safely and successfully in a variety of different situations. Suggested age: 8+
Try Rope Rappelling on March 27 from 9 a.m.-nooon at Sawyer Quarry Preserve, 26940 Lime City Road, Perrysburg. Join in for a public rappelling program where we will travel down the wall instead of up. The program will start with basic instruction on the provided equipment and techniques, then we will be rappelling for the remainder of the program. Safety equipment, instruction/guiding and water are provided; bring a water bottle and snacks. Participants must be 12 years of age or older. Closed-toe footwear only; access to the cliff tops requires short hikes on slightly uneven terrain. Call ahead for adaptations for physical limitations. Program fee: $15, or $12 for members of the Friends of the Parks.
Go on a Full Worm Moon Woodcock Wander on March 28 from 7:30-9 p.m. at Cricket Frog Cove, 14810 Freyman Road, Cygnet. As the sun sets a very special bird begins preparing for one the best aerial courtship displays in North America. He goes by names such as: bogsucker, timberdoodle and mudbat. This will be a twilight hike under the Full Worm moon. :isten for nocturnal wildlife, and gaze at a sky full of stars. No dogs permitted. There may be walking on grassy uneven trails.
Join a Slacklining Workshop on April 5, 7 and 9 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg. Learn a new way to play outdoors through slacklining, a modern balancing sport! It is a sport similar to yet distinct from tightrope walking. Join instructors from The Right Direction youth development program in this 3-day introductory course designed for ages 10-17. Learn a variety of movement-based skills in a fun and friendly environment. Plan on attending all three programs, as skills will be built from one session to the next. Dress for the weather. Program fee: $20, or $15 for members of the Friends of the Parks.
Add your name to the pop-up snowshoeing program list. When there is enough snow and conditions are right, the group goes for a hike. Email Craig Spicer, cspicer@wcparks.org
Take pictures in the parks and be a part of a photo contest. Photo submission deadline is Nov. 30. Cash prizes sponsored by the Friends of the Parks.