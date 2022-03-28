A manufacturer is expanding operations into Bowling Green and creating 71 full-time jobs.
Kati Thompson, executive director of Bowling Green Economic Development, said that Ice Industries will move into the former Lear building at 333 Van Camp Road.
“It’s a new project for Bowling Green. They have other locations in Northwest Ohio,” Thompson said.
Ice was looking to expand and needed a pre-existing building, which Bowling Green could provide, she said.
“Obviously, we had a building available and we worked with them to incentivize the project,” Thompson said. “We worked with them on some energy efficient opportunities.”
On Monday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced the approval of assistance for eight projects, including Ice Industries, set to create 1,884 new jobs and retain 838 jobs statewide.
During its monthly meeting, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority reviewed economic development proposals brought to the board by JobsOhio and its regional partners. Collectively, the projects are expected to result in more than $129 million in new payroll and spur more than $1 billion in investments across Ohio.
Ice Industries Inc. expects to create 71 full-time positions, generating $3.8 million in new annual payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project in Bowling Green.
Ice Industries provides stamping, fabrication, machining, welding and assembly solutions. The TCA approved a 1.317%, seven-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.
“We’re thrilled that they’ve chosen Bowling Green, we feel that they’re going to be a strong community partner,” Thompson said. “They’re innovative and a leader in their industry.”
A call to Ice Industries headquarters in Sylvania was not immediately returned.
Ice Industries has over 750,000 square feet of manufacturing space across five locations throughout the U.S. and Mexico, according to its website.
Markets include air and specially tanks, alternative energy, appliance, automotive, commercial truck/off-highway, filtration, fire and safety, furniture and fixtures, and military and government.
In 2005, following a third acquisition in six years, Howard Ice determined it was time to combine the collective capabilities of several companies and leverage them across the organization. This led to the establishment of Ice Industries’ corporate headquarters in Sylvania. This 10,000-square-foot building houses the executive team, along with sales, engineering, IT, purchasing and accounting groups.