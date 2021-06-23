NORTHWOOD — Progress on the Interstate 75 mega project in Lucas and Wood counties is reaching a major milestone. With milestones, comes traffic pattern changes, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Beginning at 8 tonight, the inbound/northbound Anthony Wayne Trail traffic will be shifted onto the outbound/southbound Anthony Wayne Trail lanes, separated by a barrier wall. One lane of the Anthony Wayne Trail in each direction will continue to be maintained.
The ramp from inbound/northbound Anthony Wayne Trail to Collingwood Boulevard will also close and remain closed through September. The detour is the trail to Washington Street to Dorr Street to Collingwood Boulevard.
Overnight Thursday, beginning at 8 p.m., southbound I-75 traffic between I-475 and South Avenue will be reduced to one lane for traffic pattern change.
The ramp from eastbound I-475 to southbound I-75 will be closed from 9 p.m.-6 a.m. The detour is northbound I-75 to Phillips Avenue to southbound I-75.
On Friday at 6 a.m. southbound I-75 returns to two lanes but on newly constructed pavement.
In July, there will be more traffic pattern changes on I-75.
Similarly, as above, northbound I-75 traffic will be shifted onto the newly constructed pavement between South Avenue and Dorr Street.
I-75 between South Avenue and Wales Road will be shifted onto the newly constructed southbound I-75 pavement, including the new bridge across the Maumee River. Two lanes of I-75 in each direction will be maintained, separated by a barrier wall.
I-75 traffic between Buck Road and Wales Road will be placed back on their respective sides.
Ramp reopenings and additional ramp closures will be announced in association with these changes.