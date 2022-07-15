Crews remove items from the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near the 182 mile marker Friday morning. The Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle injury crash. At one point early this morning, all lanes of travel were restricted on the southbound side of the roadway. A detour was established at I-75 and Ohio 582.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Findlay couple arrested at city pool
- New Jersey man found dead in BG hotel room
- Contractor errors delay Perrysburg water tower painting
- Eclipse prep beginning in Perrysburg Township
- Ohio now offers online driver’s license renewal
- Man in prison for vehicular homicide is indicted for rape
- Enjoy the show, leave fireworks at home for BG Boom
- BOOM: BG set for fireworks and more
- Fewer teachers apply at Perrysburg
- Sandusky man killed in rear-end crash in Lake Twp.
Videos
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.