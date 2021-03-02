BATH TOWNSHIP – The driver of an Ohio Department of Transportation truck sustained minor injuries early Tuesday when his vehicle was struck by a semi tractor-trailer rig.
Troopers from the Lima post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded at 1:25 a.m. Tuesday to mile marker 127 on Interstate 75 after a northbound semi driven by Matthew Fought, 40, Lima, drifted off the side of the roadway and struck the ODOT vehicle driven by Caleb Varhees, 32, Cridersville.
The Ford-450 was parked on the east shoulder of I-75 with emergency lights and arrow board activated. Varhees was inside the truck.
Fought and Varhess were both reportedly wearing safety belts at the time of the crash. Drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be a factor. Varhees was transported to Mercy Health St. Rita’s Medical Center with minor injuries.
The right lane of I-75 northbound was shut down for approximately 90 minutes. The left lane was shut down for approximately 20 minutes. Assisting troopers on scene were Bath Township Fire and EMS, Big Daddy’s Towing and Beaverdam Fleet Service.